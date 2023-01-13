Tesla faces higher lithium prices as it revises supplier contracts

Tesla, the electric vehicle maker, may face higher lithium prices as its supplier, SQM, revises its contract with the company.

SQM, a Chilean mining company that is one of the world’s largest lithium producers, recently announced that it will raise prices for its lithium products. The company cited increased demand for lithium, a key component of batteries used in electric vehicles, as the reason for the price hike.

The news could have a significant impact on Tesla, as the company relies heavily on lithium to make its electric cars. In fact, Tesla is one of SQM’s largest customers and sources a significant portion of its lithium from the mining company.

The price hike comes at an important time for Tesla, as the company ramps up production of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. The company also announced plans to build a new factory in Texas, which will further boost demand for lithium.

It’s not yet clear how much the price hike will affect Tesla’s bottom line, but it’s likely the company will have to absorb some of the cost or pass it on to consumers in the form of higher prices for its vehicles.

As supply has struggled to keep up with the escalating demand, lithium prices have risen 1,200 percent over the past few years. As a result, manufacturers had to raise prices, which hurt them. BloombergNEF reported that the average cost of a lithium-ion battery pack increased by 7% in 2022, the first increase since the organization started its survey in 2010.

This situation highlights the importance of secure and stable supply chains for critical elements such as lithium. As demand for electric vehicles continues to grow, it will be essential for companies like Tesla to have a reliable and affordable source of lithium.

In the short term, Tesla may need to consider diversifying its lithium sources to mitigate the impact of price increases from either supplier. In the long term, the company may need to invest in developing new technologies that can reduce reliance on lithium, such as solid-state batteries.

According to Cowen’s Deckelbaum, the new supply agreement with Tesla “should deliver highly attractive margins” for Piedmont. He calculated that the agreement could increase the Belmont, New Jersey company’s annualized cash flow by $550 million. C. , based on the spot price of lithium hydroxide at the time.

Currently, Sayona Mining Ltd. will supply the metal for Tesla. was initially going to come from Piedmont’s North Carolina project, which is still in the pre-permitting stage, for the North American Lithium project in Quebec.

Overall, the contract amendment between SQM and Tesla is a reminder of the challenges companies in the electric vehicle industry face in securing the raw materials needed for their products. While the price hike could be a blow to Tesla, the company will likely continue to work toward finding solutions to secure its lithium supply chain in the future.

