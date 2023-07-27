Jobs / north texas job fair

2023 North Texas Job Fair — Hosted by Congresswoman Van Duyne

Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne announces a North Texas job fair hosted by her office at the Irving Convention Center. The congresswoman will be joined by more than 40 local mayors, state representatives, and state senators, and brought more than 200 businesses and thousands of job seekers and counting in the area like Toyota, Amazon, American Airlines and many more looking to hire employees.

Remember the date! On Monday, August 7th, 2023, Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne and a bipartisan group of federal, state, and local leaders are proudly hosting the 2023 North Texas Job Fair! It will be held at the Irving Convention Center. Some of the confirmed participants include below:

  • Abba Staffing
  • Ability Connection
  • ACE Cash Express
  • AFLAC
  • AJL International
  • Albertsons Companies
  • All Temps 1 Personnel
  • Alliance Aviation Services
  • Alliance Geotechnical Group
  • AllSkilled
  • Amada Senior Care
  • Amazon
  • American Airlines
  • Anderson Paving, Inc
  • Arlington Dispatch Services
  • Arlington Police Department
  • Artistree – A Michaels Company
  • DFW International Airport – Airport Security Division
  • DHA Housing Solutions for North Texas
  • Dogtopia of Roanoke
  • DXC Technology
  • El Rio Grande Latin Market
  • Empire Roofing
  • Environmental Protection Agency – Region 6 (EPA)
  • Envoy Air
  • Equus Workforce Solutions
  • EVO Payments (Global Payments)
  • Excellence by Design Education Center
  • Expo Home Improvement
  • RaceTrac
  • Randstad
  • RAS Services, Inc.
  • Reading Partners
  • Reliance Staffing
  • Remington Hospitality
  • Remington Hotels
  • Richardson Police Department
  • Right at Home
  • Roanoke Police Department
  • Safran USA
  • Sam Pack Ford Carrollton & Five Star Chevy
  • Shawarma Press…Fresh Casual Mediterranean Restaurant
  • Sherwin-Williams
  • Small Business Administration
Indicating the grand scope of the event, Representative Van Duyne said in a Facebook post that the job fair will be held at the Irving Convention Center and will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

