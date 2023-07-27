2023 North Texas Job Fair — Hosted by Congresswoman Van Duyne

Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne announces a North Texas job fair hosted by her office at the Irving Convention Center. The congresswoman will be joined by more than 40 local mayors, state representatives, and state senators, and brought more than 200 businesses and thousands of job seekers and counting in the area like Toyota, Amazon, American Airlines and many more looking to hire employees.

Remember the date! On Monday, August 7th, 2023, Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne and a bipartisan group of federal, state, and local leaders are proudly hosting the 2023 North Texas Job Fair! It will be held at the Irving Convention Center. Some of the confirmed participants include below:

Abba Staffing

Ability Connection

ACE Cash Express

AFLAC

AJL International

Albertsons Companies

All Temps 1 Personnel

Alliance Aviation Services

Alliance Geotechnical Group

AllSkilled

Amada Senior Care

Amazon

American Airlines

Anderson Paving, Inc

Arlington Dispatch Services

Arlington Police Department

Artistree – A Michaels Company DFW International Airport – Airport Security Division

DHA Housing Solutions for North Texas

Dogtopia of Roanoke

DXC Technology

El Rio Grande Latin Market

Empire Roofing

Environmental Protection Agency – Region 6 (EPA)

Envoy Air

Equus Workforce Solutions

EVO Payments (Global Payments)

Excellence by Design Education Center

Expo Home Improvement RaceTrac

Randstad

RAS Services, Inc.

Reading Partners

Reliance Staffing

Remington Hospitality

Remington Hotels

Richardson Police Department

Right at Home

Roanoke Police Department

Safran USA

Sam Pack Ford Carrollton & Five Star Chevy

Shawarma Press…Fresh Casual Mediterranean Restaurant

Sherwin-Williams

Small Business Administration

Indicating the grand scope of the event, Representative Van Duyne said in a Facebook post that the job fair will be held at the Irving Convention Center and will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

