Expired Job Search can be a fantastic way to get a job interview at your dream company! But The question is How to look up expired job postings? Sometimes “expired” or hidden job listings are still accessible on company websites when you are applying for positions.

It’s important to understand the benefits and drawbacks of applying for job openings that have already closed before jumping in headfirst. Before applying, you should look into why a job posting has been removed if you find one. You should submit an application if the position interests you and you have the necessary experience.

What is expired job postings

A job posting is deemed to be expired if it has been published, taken down, and then published again. There is frequently a deadline for applications when a position is first posted. This day typically marks a month since the job posting went live.

Job postings frequently end and stop accepting applications after that point. The company may extend the closing date if it receives a large number of applications. If fewer applications than anticipated are submitted, the position may be closed and reopened at a later time with different specifications. But it’s important to keep in mind that not all job postings are created equally.

Some businesses might post a position, receive fewer applications, and then close the position before reopening it. These job postings, also known as “blind” job postings, are typically only available for a brief period of time. They might also be labeled as “internal” job postings, but once more they might close the position before re-posting.

Benefits of applying for an expired job

Before your desired company position reopens, you might be able to find employment. It might be worthwhile for you to submit an application for a position that was previously advertised but has since been changed.

Even though the position’s requirements have slightly changed, you might still want to apply.

The company might be in need of workers urgently depending on how long the employment period has passed. This could be advantageous because you might be able to negotiate better conditions, pay, and benefits.

Drawbacks and challenges of applying for an expired job

applying for positions that have been filled is challenging. The rivalry is probably going to get worse. There may have been numerous applications for the position. You might be up against competitors with stronger credentials. Analyzing the reasons why other applicants failed might be beneficial.

A different set of requirements could be added to the job. Possible candidates for the position include others. It may be challenging to determine whether the business is hiring if the position has been moved for a considerable amount of time or is a “blind” job posting.

They can choose candidates internally and post the position again when it is appropriate. It’s a good idea to get in touch with the employer if you’ve applied for a job but haven’t heard anything back.

How to look up expired job postings

Search for job openings on each company’s website after you’ve selected those you are most interested in working for. Inactive job postings can be located in a few different ways:.



Examine the job board: Many job boards, including Indeed, Monster, and Glassdoor, let you search for previously posted jobs. By choosing the “Expire” filter when looking for jobs, you can achieve this.

Google can be used to look up job postings that have already expired. Simply type the job title you want to apply for followed by “expiration” into the search bar to do this. For instance, you can look up “marketing expiration” or “engineering expiration.”. “.

Check the company website: Another place to look for old job postings is the websites of the organizations you want to work for. Many businesses post their open positions on their websites, and you can frequently find posts that have since been filled by browsing the site’s archives.



Searching for blind job postings using the company name, “internal” job postings, or the “company name” website is frequently helpful. “.

Final Thought

When considering a company, it can be beneficial to keep an eye out for job postings that have expired. Prior to applying, it’s crucial to understand why the position was removed and re-posted. Some businesses might post a job, receive fewer applications, and close the position before reopening it. Before applying, you should look into why a job posting has been removed if you find one. You should submit an application if the position interests you and you have the necessary experience. Otherwise, take care and take into account these three things before submitting your application.

