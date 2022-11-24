Latest update Out of NORTH TEXAS TURKEY TROT & Thanksgiving Meals

The North Texas Turkey Trot begins today & Thanksgiving meal ready in North Texas

In addition to closing a portion of Simpson Plaza at 5 p.m., free parking is available in the parking garage for City Hall and the library. Thanksgiving meals are also prepared for distribution by volunteers in North Texas.

On Thanksgiving Day, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., roads around Toyota Stadium and Frisco Square will be closed. m for the North Texas Turkey Trot, according to the source.

If needed, North Texans will have the opportunity to prepare, pack and consume thousands of traditional Thanksgiving foods in celebration of Thanksgiving.

Dallas County will deliver 4,500 meals to homebound seniors and adults with disabilities for the 49th consecutive year by nearly 500 volunteers.

To brighten the holiday season, volunteer staff and volunteers from the Visiting Nurses Association of Texas will support the Meals on Wheels program by providing holiday meals for seniors.

Starting at 5 pm. On Wednesday, Mr. Simpson Plaza is part of George A. The one next to the Purefoy Municipal Center will be closed, but visitors will still be able to park in the rear garage and enter Frisco City Hall and the Public Library. On each level next to the elevator, there is ADA-compliant parking.

From 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday, streets around Frisco Square and Toyota Stadium will be closed. M. Between Dallas Parkway and John W., Main Street will be closed. During that time, Elliott Drive, Frisco Street between Main and Eldorado Parkways and Frisco Square between Main and Page streets will be closed.

Main Street traffic will have two different routes to the race: either John W. Dallas Parkway, Page Street and Elliott Drive. Detour signs will be posted.

The event will limit access to Frisco Square residents who live on Coleman Boulevard and World Cup Way. Moviegoers are advised to turn right onto Page Street from northbound Dallas Parkway and arrive at CinemaMark before 10 a.m.

