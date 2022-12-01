Thursday, December 1, 2022

MY NTX JOURNALS OF BRAVE

Latest north texas news and US news, breaking news and current affairs coverage from myntxjob.com

MY NTX JOURNALS OF BRAVE
celeb Entertainment 

Jodi Arias

Koushik 0 Comments

Jodi Arias Photo, net worth, Height, Age, Body Weight Measurement, Wiki & Bio

Jodi Arias

CELEB GATE: One of the most brutal criminals in American history is Jodi Ann Arias, better known by her Professional name Jodi Arias. She worked as a photographer and was a good photographer before She killed his lover. The couple moved to Mesa, Arizona to be closer. However, no one knew about the impending disaster. Arias’ friend, Travis Victor Alexander, worked as a salesman and announcer. He is one of the motivational speakers for Prepaid Legal Services. On June 4, 2008, his girlfriend stabbed and severely stabbed him before killing him.

Jodi Arias tried to run and hide from the crime scene, but was arrested and charged with first degree murder by an Arizona Supreme Court grand jury. Convicted, Arias was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The case was the basis of Jace Alexander’s 2013 film Jodi Arias: Dirty Little Secret.

Jodi Arias Bio Celebgate

Jodi Arias 2022
photos of Jodi Arias 2022

Jodi Arias’S PERSONAL INFORMATION

PROFESSION Photographer
NAME IN REAL LIFE Jodi Ann Arias
NAME IN PROFESSIONAL LIFE Jodi Ann Arias
NICKNAMEJodi Arias
DATE OF BIRTH 9TH July 1980
GENDERFEMALE
AGE35 AS ON 2022
BIRTH OR ZODIAC SIGNCancer
VEGETARIAN / NON-VEGETARIANNON-VEGETARIAN
NATIONALITYAmerican
HOMETOWNNO INFORMATION
BIRTH PLACESalinas, California, USA
CURRENTLY LIVES IN UNITED STATES

Jodi Arias Body Statistics / Physical FITNESS

Body Weight56 Kilogram
HEIGHT5 FEET 5 INCHES
BODY SHAPE/BODY TYPENO INFORMATION
CHESTNO INFORMATION
WAISTNO INFORMATION
HIPSNO INFORMATION
OVERALL BODY MEASUREMENTNO INFORMATION
EYE COLORDARK BROWN

Jodi Arias RELATION History

EX BOYFRIENDTravis Victor Alexander
PRESENT BOYFRIENDNO INFORMATION
MARRIED OR SINGLESINGLE
HUSBAND NAMENO INFORMATION

Jodi Arias EDUCATION

QUALIFICATIONHigh school dropout
SCHOOLYreka Union High School
COLLEGENO INFORMATION
UNIVERSITYNO INFORMATION
OTHER EDUCATIONNO INFORMATION

Jodi Arias FAMILY

PARENTSYES
FATHER NAMEWilliam Angelo
MOTHER NAMESandy S. Arias
BROTHERNO INFORMATION
SISTERNO INFORMATION
OTHER FAMILY MEMBERNO INFORMATION

Jodi Arias CONTACT INFORMATION

FACEBOOKJodi Arias FACEBOOK PAGE
TWITTERJodi Arias TWITTER ID
INSTAGRAMJodi Arias INSTAGRAM ID
YOUTUBEJodi Arias YOUTUBE CHANNEL
OFFICIAL PHONE NUMBERJodi Arias OFFICIAL PHONE NUMBER IS NOT AVAILABLE

Jodi Arias NET WORTH & MONEY FACTOR

NET WORTHApprox USD 1-MILLION.
ADVERTISEMENT CHARGESNO INFORMATION
PER MOVIE/EPISODE/PERFORMANCE CHARGENO INFORMATION

Jodi Arias Professional/Achievement Background

Featured in moviesNO INFORMATION
Premiere of TV seriesNO INFORMATION
APPEARANCE OF TVSNO INFORMATION

Jodi Arias biography

Jodi Arias rose to fame due to her involvement in the murder of Travis Victor Alexander. He was a photographer with a lifelong interest in the field. He changed places frequently for his work. Jodi and Travis first met during separate conversions at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They started dating in 2007. Despite numerous red flags about Travis Arias and recommendations from friends to avoid him, he killed himself.

To be closer to her spouse, Arias moved to Mesa in 2007. She subsequently moved to Yreka in 2008. Although they often corresponded in person, their relationship was initially distant. Travis’ friends saw him and warned him about Jody’s inappropriate behavior, but he was too drunk to listen. Travis was gone for a few days in June 2008. While his close friends searched for him, Travis’ mutilated body was found in the shower of his California apartment.

In contrast, Jodi tried to get away with making a show of being absent. Several cars were rented along the way, but DNA tests and call logs proved Arias and Travis were present that day. Since then, unguarded photos and videos showing the two in secret moments have surfaced, further strengthening suspicions. Travis stabbed Arias about 30 times after she shot him in the head. The killer tried to defend herself by claiming that She committed a brutal murder in self-defense, but She was unable to provide any supporting details. In July 2008, Arias was found ineligible for parole and sentenced to life in prison. Arizona State Penitentiary, Perryville, where She is currently serving her time

Jodi Arias Family Details

The parents of Jodi Arias are William Angelo and Sandy S

Jodi Arias Birthday

Jodi Arias is Originally from Salinas, California, USA, Jodi Arias birthday is on July 9, 1980. 

photos of Jodi Arias

Jodi Arias 2022
photos of Jodi Arias

Here are all the newest celeb photos, fashion, party, family, and baby pics! Click here for Jodi Arias photos

Jodi Arias wikipedia/wiki bio

If you’re curious to learn more about Jodi Arias’ Wikipedia, Wiki, Biography, Age, Net Worth, Religion, Income, Salary, Height, Weight, Body Measurement, Girlfriend, Boyfriend, Husband, Wife, Dating, Relationship, Breakup, Married Life, Children, Son, Daughter, How Old, How Tall, How Rich is He or She, Education, College, School, University, Born country, nationality, rumors, and latest news details, which are provided Click Jodi Arias Wikipedia even if you want to learn more.

QUIZ ON Jodi Arias

  • Salinas, California, USA is the place of birth for Jodi Arias.
  • Jodi Arias birthday is on July 9, 1980. 
Content Protection by DMCA.com

You May Also Like

Celina Martin

Celina Martin

Koushik 0
HyunA Announces Breakup With DAWN

A look at HyunA and Dawn’s love affair from beginning to end

Koushik 0
Celina Sinden

Celina Sinden

Koushik 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *