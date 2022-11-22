Celina Martin Photo, net worth, Height Age Weight Measurement Wiki & Bio

CELINA MARTIN

Celina Martin is a Canadian actress, Known for The Other Kingdom (2016), Level 16 (2018), and The Banana Splits Movie (2019). Originally from Toronto, Celina was born on July 21, 1984. For more details about Celina Martin, see below. As of 2022, A wealth of information will be provided on this page regarding Celina Martin’s biography, wiki, age, birthday, net worth, family details, affairs, controversies, caste, height, weight, rumors, and lesser-known facts.

Celina Martin Bio Celebgate

CELINA MARTIN’S PERSONAL INFORMATION

PROFESSION ACTRESS NAME IN REAL LIFE CELINA MARTIN NAME IN PROFESSIONAL LIFE CELINA MARTIN NICKNAME CELINA DATE OF BIRTH 27TH July 1997 GENDER FEMALE AGE 25 AS ON 2022 BIRTH OR ZODIAC SIGN LEO VEGETARIAN / NON-VEGETARIAN NON-VEGETARIAN NATIONALITY CANADIAN HOMETOWN Toronto, Ontario, Canada BIRTH PLACE Ontario, Canada CURRENTLY LIVES IN Los Angeles, California, United States

Body Statistics / Physical FITNESS

Body Weight 55 Kilogram BODY SHAPE/BODY TYPE BANANA SHAPE CHEST 33 [in inches] WAIST 24 [in inches] HIPS 33 [in inches] OVERALL BODY MEASUREMENT 32-24-33 EYE COLOR LIGHT DARK BROWN AGE 25 AS ON 2022 BIRTH OR ZODIAC SIGN LEO VEGETARIAN / NON-VEGETARIAN NON-VEGETARIAN NATIONALITY CANADIAN HOMETOWN Toronto, Ontario, Canada BIRTH PLACE Ontario, Canada CURRENTLY LIVES IN Los Angeles, California, United States

CELINA MARTIN’S RELATION History

EX BOYFRIEND NO INFORMATION PRESENT BOYFRIEND NO INFORMATION MARRIED OR SINGLE MARRIED

CELINA MARTIN EDUCATION

QUALIFICATION GRADUATE SCHOOL NO INFORMATION COLLEGE NO INFORMATION UNIVERSITY NO INFORMATION OTHER EDUCATION NO INFORMATION

CELINA MARTIN’S FAMILY

PARENTS YES FATHER NAME NO INFORMATION MOTHER NAME NO INFORMATION BROTHER NO INFORMATION SISTER NO INFORMATION OTHER FAMILY MEMBER NO INFORMATION

CELINA MARTIN NET WORTH & MONEY FACTOR

NET WORTH Approx USD 550-690K. ADVERTISEMENT CHARGES NO INFORMATION PER MOVIE/EPISODE/PERFORMANCE CHARGE US$ 2.5K-3.5K APROX

Professional/Achievement Background

Featured in movies The Banana Splits Movie (2017), Level 16 (2018), Adventures in Public School (2017), Spotlight on Christmas (2020 TV movie) Premiere of TV series (2016) Dyna Girl and Electra Woman An independent film debuting APPEARANCE OF TVS Skyrim: The Arrival, an animated short film (2012). IZombie (2017), The Other Kingdom (2016), The Imperfects (2022) Skyrim THE ARRIVAL, AN ANIMATED SHORT FILM (2012 FILM).

celina martin biography

Celina Martin is a Canadian actress. As part of the co-lead role of Morgan along with Josette Halpert, she entered the limelight in 2016 with her debut in the hit series “The Other Kingdom”. With the short film “Skyrim: The Arrival – Prologue” in 2012, she was able to begin her acting career. “Spotlight on Christmas” is a romantic television movie directed by Ali Liebert. She plays Gabby. Hannah Moore, the co-lead character in ‘The Imperfects’, is her latest role.

Celina Martin Family Details

A mother’s and a father’s name are not listed for Celina Martin.

Celina Martin Birthday

Celina Martin is Originally from Ontario, Celina Martin’s birthday is on July 27. So you can wish her a happy birthday on 27th of july!

photos of celina martin

Celina Martin

Here’s all the newest celeb photos, fashion, party, family, and baby pics! Click here for Celina martin’s photos

celina martin wikipedia/ wiki bio

Interested in learning more about Celina Martin wikipedia, Wiki, Biography, Age, Net Worth, Religion, Income, Salary, Height, Weight, Body Measurement, Girlfriend, Boyfriend, Husband, Wife, Dating, Relationship, Breakup, Married Life, Children, Son, Daughter, How Old, How Tall, How Rich is He or She, Education, College, School, University, Born country, nationality, rumors, latest news details, which are provided above, I hope this information will be of interest to you. Even if you want to know more on Wikipedia, click Celina Martin Wikipedia.

QUIZ ON CELINA MARTIN

Ontario is the place of birth for Celina Martin.

“The Other Kingdoms” is her first film.

In addition, The Banana Splits Movie (2019) is one of three movies that have received positive reviews.

On ‘The Other Kingdom’, ‘Spotlight on Christmas’, and ‘The Banana Splits Movie’, she has played Morgan, Gabby, and Poppy, respectively.

Nigel Harman is rumored to be her boyfriend.

@celinamartin is her Instagram username.

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp





Like this: Like Loading...