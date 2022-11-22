Tuesday, November 22, 2022

celeb Entertainment 

Celina Martin

Celina Martin Photo, net worth, Height Age Weight Measurement Wiki & Bio

CELINA MARTIN

Celina Martin is a Canadian actress, Known for The Other Kingdom (2016), Level 16 (2018), and The Banana Splits Movie (2019). Originally from Toronto, Celina was born on July 21, 1984. For more details about Celina Martin, see below. As of 2022, A wealth of information will be provided on this page regarding Celina Martin’s biography, wiki, age, birthday, net worth, family details, affairs, controversies, caste, height, weight, rumors, and lesser-known facts.

Celina Martin Bio

Celina Martin

CELINA MARTIN’S PERSONAL INFORMATION

PROFESSION ACTRESS
NAME IN REAL LIFE CELINA MARTIN
NAME IN PROFESSIONAL LIFE CELINA MARTIN
NICKNAMECELINA
DATE OF BIRTH27TH July 1997
GENDERFEMALE
CELINA MARTIN’S RELATION History

EX BOYFRIENDNO INFORMATION
PRESENT BOYFRIENDNO INFORMATION
MARRIED OR SINGLEMARRIED

CELINA MARTIN EDUCATION

QUALIFICATIONGRADUATE
SCHOOLNO INFORMATION
COLLEGENO INFORMATION
UNIVERSITYNO INFORMATION
OTHER EDUCATIONNO INFORMATION

CELINA MARTIN’S FAMILY

PARENTSYES
FATHER NAMENO INFORMATION
MOTHER NAMENO INFORMATION
BROTHERNO INFORMATION
SISTERNO INFORMATION
OTHER FAMILY MEMBERNO INFORMATION

CELINA MARTIN’S CONTACT INFORMATION

CELINA MARTIN NET WORTH & MONEY FACTOR

NET WORTHApprox USD 550-690K.
ADVERTISEMENT CHARGESNO INFORMATION
PER MOVIE/EPISODE/PERFORMANCE CHARGEUS$ 2.5K-3.5K APROX

Professional/Achievement Background

Featured in moviesThe Banana Splits Movie (2017), Level 16 (2018), Adventures in Public School (2017), Spotlight on Christmas (2020 TV movie)
Premiere of TV series(2016) Dyna Girl and Electra Woman An independent film debuting
APPEARANCE OF TVSSkyrim: The Arrival, an animated short film (2012). IZombie (2017), The Other Kingdom (2016), The Imperfects (2022)
SkyrimTHE ARRIVAL, AN ANIMATED SHORT FILM (2012 FILM).

celina martin biography

Celina Martin is a Canadian actress. As part of the co-lead role of Morgan along with Josette Halpert, she entered the limelight in 2016 with her debut in the hit series “The Other Kingdom”. With the short film “Skyrim: The Arrival – Prologue” in 2012, she was able to begin her acting career. “Spotlight on Christmas” is a romantic television movie directed by Ali Liebert. She plays Gabby. Hannah Moore, the co-lead character in ‘The Imperfects’, is her latest role.

Celina Martin Family Details

A mother’s and a father’s name are not listed for Celina Martin.

Celina Martin Birthday

Celina Martin is Originally from Ontario, Celina Martin’s birthday is on July 27. So you can wish her a happy birthday on 27th of july!

photos of celina martin

Celina Martin
Celina Martin

celina martin wikipedia/ wiki bio

QUIZ ON CELINA MARTIN

  • Ontario is the place of birth for Celina Martin.
  • “The Other Kingdoms” is her first film.
  • In addition, The Banana Splits Movie (2019) is one of three movies that have received positive reviews.
  • On ‘The Other Kingdom’, ‘Spotlight on Christmas’, and ‘The Banana Splits Movie’, she has played Morgan, Gabby, and Poppy, respectively.
  • Nigel Harman is rumored to be her boyfriend.
  • @celinamartin is her Instagram username.
