Celina Martin is a Canadian actress, Known for The Other Kingdom (2016), Level 16 (2018), and The Banana Splits Movie (2019). Originally from Toronto, Celina was born on July 21, 1984. For more details about Celina Martin, see below. As of 2022, A wealth of information will be provided on this page regarding Celina Martin’s biography, wiki, age, birthday, net worth, family details, affairs, controversies, caste, height, weight, rumors, and lesser-known facts.
Approx USD 550-690K.
NO INFORMATION
US$ 2.5K-3.5K APROX
Professional/Achievement Background
Featured in movies
The Banana Splits Movie (2017), Level 16 (2018), Adventures in Public School (2017), Spotlight on Christmas (2020 TV movie)
Premiere of TV series
(2016) Dyna Girl and Electra Woman An independent film debuting
APPEARANCE OF TVS
Skyrim: The Arrival, an animated short film (2012). IZombie (2017), The Other Kingdom (2016), The Imperfects (2022)
Skyrim
THE ARRIVAL, AN ANIMATED SHORT FILM (2012 FILM).
celina martin biography
Celina Martin is a Canadian actress. As part of the co-lead role of Morgan along with Josette Halpert, she entered the limelight in 2016 with her debut in the hit series “The Other Kingdom”. With the short film “Skyrim: The Arrival – Prologue” in 2012, she was able to begin her acting career. “Spotlight on Christmas” is a romantic television movie directed by Ali Liebert. She plays Gabby. Hannah Moore, the co-lead character in ‘The Imperfects’, is her latest role.
Celina Martin Family Details
A mother’s and a father’s name are not listed for Celina Martin.
Celina Martin Birthday
Celina Martin is Originally from Ontario, Celina Martin’s birthday is on July 27. So you can wish her a happy birthday on 27th of july!
Ontario is the place of birth for Celina Martin.
“The Other Kingdoms” is her first film.
In addition, The Banana Splits Movie (2019) is one of three movies that have received positive reviews.
On ‘The Other Kingdom’, ‘Spotlight on Christmas’, and ‘The Banana Splits Movie’, she has played Morgan, Gabby, and Poppy, respectively.