Danielle Bregoli, She’s also known as Bhad bhabie (which pronounced’ as bad baby’). Bhad bhabie is her stage name. Bhad Bhabie is an American rapper, internet sensation and TV personality who originally gained fame for her performance in an occasion of’Dr. Phil’ in September 2016. Born in Florida, Bregoli gained both media and public attention for her performance on ‘Dr. Phil.’ Her geste on the show latterly came the subject of the viral meme videotape and of the banner “ Cash me out, how about dah?” The performance eventually led to a budding music career for Bregoli. He released several mates including” These Heaux” and” Hi Bich”. In 2018, Bhad Bhabie released her first mixtape named 15. She was nominated for the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Award for Trending and the 2018 Billboard Music Award for Top Rap Artist.

Bhad bhabie Bio

Bhad bhabie ‘S PERSONAL INFORMATION

NAME IN REAL LIFE Danielle Bregoli NAME IN PROFESSIONAL LIFE Bhad bhabie DATE OF BIRTH 26th March 2003 AGE 19 AS ON 2022 NATIONALITY AMERICAN HOMETOWN Florida, United States BIRTH PLACE Boynton Beach, Florida, United States

Bhad bhabie’S Body Statistics / Physical FITNESS

Body Weight 55 Kilogram CHEST 33 [in inches] WAIST 24 [in inches] HIPS 33 [in inches] EYE COLOR BROWN

Bhad bhabie’S RELATION History

EX BOYFRIEND NO INFORMATION PRESENT BOYFRIEND NO INFORMATION MARRIED OR SINGLE NO INFORMATION HUSBAND NAME NO INFORMATION

Bhad bhabie’S EDUCATION

QUALIFICATION NO INFORMATION SCHOOL NO INFORMATION COLLEGE NO INFORMATION UNIVERSITY NO INFORMATION OTHER EDUCATION NO INFORMATION

Bhad bhabie’S FAMILY

FATHER NAME Ira Peskowitz MOTHER NAME Barbara Ann Bregoli

FACEBOOK NOT AVAILABLE TWITTER NOT AVAILABLE INSTAGRAM NOT AVAILABLE YOUTUBE NOT AVAILABLE OFFICIAL PHONE NUMBER OFFICIAL PHONE NUMBER IS NOT AVAILABLE

Bhad bhabie NET WORTH & MONEY FACTOR

NET WORTH Approx USD $20 million.

Professional/Achievement Background

Featured in movies NO INFORMATION Premiere of TV series NO INFORMATION APPEARANCE OF TVS NO INFORMATION

Danielle Bregoli biography

In Boynton Beach, Florida, on March 23, 2003, Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli was born. When Barbara became pregnant, her parents Barbara Ann Bregoli and Ira Peskowitz had been dating for a year. When she was a baby, they split up. Her father is Jewish, and her mother is Italian. She was primarily brought up by her mother and was raised as a Catholic. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office employs her father as a deputy. He and she aren’t speaking anymore.



She rose to fame after making an appearance on “Dr. 2016’s “Phil” Following her appearance on the “I Want To Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Waving, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried To Frame Me For a Crime” segment on the “Dr. Phil” show. Once she was cast in Kodak Black’s music video for “Everything 1K,” she quickly grew her social media following. For her catchphrase, she received a nomination for the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards’ “Trending” category.



Following her appearance on “Dr. Phil,” she underwent rehabilitation at a Utah teen ranch. She was later detained on suspicion of grand theft, marijuana possession, and making a false police report. In July 2017, she entered a plea of guilty and was given five years of probation. In March 2018, she was released from probation after changing attorneys and hiring a new one.



In 2017, Bregoli released her debut single, “These Heaux,” making history as the youngest female rapper to ever chart on the Billboard Hot 100. Atlantic Records offered her a record deal. She also has a music career, a makeup line, tours, and a reality show. Bregoli’s debut mixtape, “15,” was made available in September 2018.

Family Details

Danielle Bregoli‘s mother’s name is Barbara Ann Bregoli and father’s name is Ira Peskowitz.

Birthday

She is Originally from Florida, U.S. Her birthday is on March26, 2003. So you can wish her a happy birthday on 26th of March!

photos of Bhad bhabie

