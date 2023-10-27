North Texas E News

27th Annual Texas Country Reporter Festival on October 28th, 2023

- by Koushik C
WAXAHACHIE, TX – The 27th annual Texas Country Reporter Festival event is set to take place Saturday, October 28 from 9 am to 7 pm in downtown Waxahachie. You will be pleased to know that admission to this event is free.

The festival will feature a full day of entertainment, including a free concert with country music star Neal McCoy, best known for his hit singles “No Doubt About It,” “Wink,” and “The Shake.”

In addition to the concert, there will be over 350 booths set up with artists, craftspeople, food vendors, and live entertainment. The festival will also feature a “GO TEXAN Experience” with a marketplace of GO TEXAN vendors, a Texas Wine Garden, and a Southern Roots Brewing Company beer garden.

New this year is “BBQuest Boulevard,” which will feature several of Texas’s best barbecue vendors, including McGuire Way BBQ, The Qulinary Oasis BBQ, Salmark BBQ, Good Directions BBQ, and Meat Church BBQ.

“We’re so excited to be back for the 27th Annual Texas Country Reporter Festival,” said Kelli Phillips, co-host of the Texas Country Reporter TV show. “We have something for everyone at the festival, from great music and food to arts and crafts. We hope to see you there!”

Here are some highlights of the 27th Annual Texas Country Reporter Festival:

  • Free concert with Neal McCoy
  • Over 350 booths with artists, craftspeople, food vendors, and live entertainment
  • “GO TEXAN Experience” with a marketplace of GO TEXAN vendors, a Texas Wine Garden, and a Southern Roots Brewing Company beer garden
  • “BBQuest Boulevard” with several of Texas’s best barbecue vendors
  • Live entertainment on three stages
  • Children’s Activities

The Texas Country Reporter Festival is a great event for the whole family. There’s something for everyone to enjoy, and it’s all free! So come out to downtown Waxahachie on October 28th and join Kelli and Bob Phillips for the 27th Annual Texas Country Reporter Festival!

