netflix new releases June 2023 plus What coming Next

Many of us are waiting with keen interest to see what the streaming giant Netflix new releases. Maybe we all have different tastes, some like thrillers, some like love stories, and some like watching anime. From exciting thrillers to heartwarming dramas and everything in between, Netflix comes up with a wide variety of movies, shows, series, etc. to meet everyone’s needs.
In this article, we’ll take a look at what’s in for us on Netflix new releases in June 2023, We’ll also try to give you a glimpse of what’s coming next on Netflix.
Article Contents
- Netflix new releases 1st June 2023
- A Beautiful Life 2023 movie On Netflix
- Bruce Almighty movie On Netflix
- A Long Way to Come Home 2023 movie On Netflix
- To Leslie (2022) movie streaming
- Some more Netflix new releases June 2023
- What coming Next
Netflix new releases 1st June 2023
A Beautiful Life 2023 movie On Netflix
MOVIE SUMMARY: The story of The Beautiful Life revolves around a talented character named Elliott. Elliott has a God-given melodious voice and amazing talent. But as there is no success in his life he is making a living in the docks. Later Suzanne, a famous person in the music world, comes to help him, Suzanne’s daughter Lilly is a music producer. Lilly and Elliott started struggling with their desire to succeed in an alliance, and love slowly blossoms between them.
Original Language: Danish.
Genre: Music, Drama, Romance.
Rating: TV-MA.
Production Company: Den Vestdanske Filmpulje, SF Studios Production AB, Rocket Road Pictures.
Distributor: Netflix.
Writer: Stefan Jaworski.
Director: Mehdi Avaz.
Producer: Julie Rix Bomholt, Anna Malmkjær Willumsen.
Cast & CREW: Christopher, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sebastian Jessen, Paw Henriksen, Christine Albeck Børge, Ardalan Esmaili.
Runtime: 1 hour 39 mins (i.e. 98 mins ).
Bruce Almighty movie On Netflix
MOVIE SUMMARY: Jim Carrey is playing the role of Bruce Nolan, the main character of the movie, the story of the movie is about God and humans. In the movie, we see that Bruce Nolan works in television, but his career on television is suddenly destroyed, and he continues to blame God for this incident. God, (played by Morgan Freeman,) is greatly offended by Bruce Nolan’s unwarranted accusations and meets Bruce Nolan and grants him all his powers, asking him to bless everyone with God’s power. But Bruce Nolan continues to use God’s power for selfish personal needs, he finally realizes “why all the prayers in the world aren’t answered”.
Original Language: English.
Genre: Fantasy, Comedy, Drama.
Rating: PG-13.
Production Company: Spyglass Entertainment.
Distributor: Universal Pictures.
Writer: Steve Oedekerk, Steve Koren, Mark O’Keefe, Mark O’Keefe, Steve Koren .
Director: Tom Shadyac.
Producer: Tom Shadyac, Jim Carrey, Michael Bostick, Steve Koren, Mark O’Keefe, James D. Brubaker.
Cast & CREW: Morgan Freeman, Jim Carrey, Jennifer Aniston.
Runtime: 1 hour 41 mins (i.e. 101 mins ).
A Long Way to Come Home 2023 movie On Netflix
MOVIE SUMMARY: Arora is going to leave her family to study abroad i.e. in London, the sequel of that story (One Day We’ll Talk About Today.) is “A Long Way to Come Home”,
While in London, Aurora finds a friend who is very kind to her, named Jem. Jem is an upcoming artist, a senior on campus, and an Indonesian immigrant. Jem and Aurora were having a great time together but suddenly one day Aurora finds out about some of Jem’s secrets. However, Aurora’s dreams are shattered and she drops out of college. During this difficult time, two of Arora’s other friends took her to their flat and they started living together. A lot of things happened after that.
Original Language: Indonesian.
Genre: Drama.
Rating: TV-14.
Production Company: Legacy Pictures, Visinema Pictures, XRM Media.
Writer: Mohammad Irfan Ramly, Marchella F.P., Angga Dwimas Sasongko .
Director: Angga Dwimas Sasongko.
Cast & CREW: Jerome Kurnia, Sheila Dara Aisha, Lutesha.
Runtime: 1 hour 46 mins (i.e. 106 mins ).
To Leslie (2022) movie streaming
MOVIE SUMMARY: This is the story of a West Texas single mother. Andrea Riseborough plays a single mother role and her character in the movie is Leslie, and her son is Owen Teague. This movie depicts the struggle of a single mother very well.
Original Language: English.
Genre: Drama.
Rating: R.
Production Company: Doco Digital, Clair de Lune Entertainment, Bluewater Lane Productions, BCDF Pictures, Shaken Not Stirred, Baral Waley Productions , .
Distributor: Momentum Pictures.
Writer: Ryan Binaco.
Director: Michael Morris.
Producer: Eduardo Cisneros, Brian Keady, Kelsey Law, Ceci Cleary, Claude Dal Farra, Jason Shuman, Philip Waley.
Cast & CREW: Andrea Riseborough, Tom Virtue, Drew Youngblood.
Runtime: 1 hour 59 mins (i.e. 119 mins ).
Some more Netflix new releases June 2023
- The Angry Birds Movie
- A Beautiful Life
- The Breakfast Club
- Bruce Almighty
- The Choice
- The Days
- Dear John
- Death at a Funeral
- Dune (1984)
- End of Days
- Forever My Girl
- Funny People
- Groundhog Day
- Manifest: Season 4, Part 2
- Missed Connections
- Rich in Love 2
- Scoop
- Valeria: Season 3
- Arnold
- Love Is Blind: Season 3
- Dunkirk
- Tom and Jerry Tales: Seasons 1-2
- Forged in Fire: Season 8
- Married at First Sight: Season 13
- Our Planet II
- The Surrogacy
- Grey’s Anatomy: Season 19
- King the Land
- See You in My 19th Life
- Suits: Seasons 1-8
- Glamorous
- Let’s Get Divorced
- Skull Island
- Sleeping Dog
- Ōoku: The Inner Chambers
- The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1
- Nimona
- Hook
- How High
- The Italian Job
- Jarhead
- Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
- Kicking & Screaming
- The Kingdom
- LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising
- 85 South: Ghetto Legends
- Magic Mike
- Mean Girls
- The Mick: Seasons 1-2
- Barracuda Queens
- Ben 10: Seasons 1-4
- Living
- Never Have I Ever: Season 4
- Tour de France: Unchained
- Tex Mex Motors
- This World Can’t Tear Me Down
- The Wonder Weeks
- You Do You
- Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King
- Extraction 2
- Break Point: Part 2
- The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 2
- Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate
- Hoarders: Season 13
- Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators
- Run Rabbit Run
- Alone: Season 9
- Is It Cake, Too?!
- Tayo The Little Bus: Season 5
- Nanny McPhee
- Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang
- The Ring
- Spider-Man
- Spider-Man 2
- Spider-Man 3
- Stuart Little
- Stuart Little 2
- Surf’s Up
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day
- To Leslie
- The Imitation Game
- We’re the Millers
- Mr. Peabody & Sherman
- Muster Dogs
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4
- Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
- Bloodhounds
- Human Resources: Season 2
- A Lot Like Love
- The Playing Card Killer
- Black Mirror: Season 6
- Cold Case Files: Season 2
- My Little Pony: The Movie
- Not Quite Narwhal
- Take Care of Maya
- Catching Killers: Season 3
- iNumber Number: Jozi Gold
- King of Clones
- Make Me Believe
- On the Line: The Richard Williams Story
- The Perfect Find
- Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3
- Through My Window: Across the Sea
What coming Next
