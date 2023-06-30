netflix new releases June 2023 plus What coming Next

Many of us are waiting with keen interest to see what the streaming giant Netflix new releases. Maybe we all have different tastes, some like thrillers, some like love stories, and some like watching anime. From exciting thrillers to heartwarming dramas and everything in between, Netflix comes up with a wide variety of movies, shows, series, etc. to meet everyone’s needs.

In this article, we’ll take a look at what’s in for us on Netflix new releases in June 2023, We’ll also try to give you a glimpse of what’s coming next on Netflix.

Netflix new releases 1st June 2023

A Beautiful Life 2023 movie On Netflix

MOVIE SUMMARY: The story of The Beautiful Life revolves around a talented character named Elliott. Elliott has a God-given melodious voice and amazing talent. But as there is no success in his life he is making a living in the docks. Later Suzanne, a famous person in the music world, comes to help him, Suzanne’s daughter Lilly is a music producer. Lilly and Elliott started struggling with their desire to succeed in an alliance, and love slowly blossoms between them.

Original Language: Danish.

Genre: Music, Drama, Romance.

Rating: TV-MA.

Production Company: Den Vestdanske Filmpulje, SF Studios Production AB, Rocket Road Pictures.

Distributor: Netflix.

Writer: Stefan Jaworski.

Director: Mehdi Avaz.

Producer: Julie Rix Bomholt, Anna Malmkjær Willumsen.

Cast & CREW: Christopher, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sebastian Jessen, Paw Henriksen, Christine Albeck Børge, Ardalan Esmaili.

Runtime: 1 hour 39 mins (i.e. 98 mins ).

Bruce Almighty movie On Netflix

MOVIE SUMMARY: Jim Carrey is playing the role of Bruce Nolan, the main character of the movie, the story of the movie is about God and humans. In the movie, we see that Bruce Nolan works in television, but his career on television is suddenly destroyed, and he continues to blame God for this incident. God, (played by Morgan Freeman,) is greatly offended by Bruce Nolan’s unwarranted accusations and meets Bruce Nolan and grants him all his powers, asking him to bless everyone with God’s power. But Bruce Nolan continues to use God’s power for selfish personal needs, he finally realizes “why all the prayers in the world aren’t answered”.

Original Language: English.

Genre: Fantasy, Comedy, Drama.

Rating: PG-13.

Production Company: Spyglass Entertainment.

Distributor: Universal Pictures.

Writer: Steve Oedekerk, Steve Koren, Mark O’Keefe, Mark O’Keefe, Steve Koren .

Director: Tom Shadyac.

Producer: Tom Shadyac, Jim Carrey, Michael Bostick, Steve Koren, Mark O’Keefe, James D. Brubaker.

Cast & CREW: Morgan Freeman, Jim Carrey, Jennifer Aniston.

Runtime: 1 hour 41 mins (i.e. 101 mins ).

A Long Way to Come Home 2023 movie On Netflix

MOVIE SUMMARY: Arora is going to leave her family to study abroad i.e. in London, the sequel of that story (One Day We’ll Talk About Today.) is “A Long Way to Come Home”,

While in London, Aurora finds a friend who is very kind to her, named Jem. Jem is an upcoming artist, a senior on campus, and an Indonesian immigrant. Jem and Aurora were having a great time together but suddenly one day Aurora finds out about some of Jem’s secrets. However, Aurora’s dreams are shattered and she drops out of college. During this difficult time, two of Arora’s other friends took her to their flat and they started living together. A lot of things happened after that.

Original Language: Indonesian.

Genre: Drama.

Rating: TV-14.

Production Company: Legacy Pictures, Visinema Pictures, XRM Media.

Writer: Mohammad Irfan Ramly, Marchella F.P., Angga Dwimas Sasongko .

Director: Angga Dwimas Sasongko.

Cast & CREW: Jerome Kurnia, Sheila Dara Aisha, Lutesha.

Runtime: 1 hour 46 mins (i.e. 106 mins ).

To Leslie (2022) movie streaming

MOVIE SUMMARY: This is the story of a West Texas single mother. Andrea Riseborough plays a single mother role and her character in the movie is Leslie, and her son is Owen Teague. This movie depicts the struggle of a single mother very well.

Original Language: English.

Genre: Drama.

Rating: R.

Production Company: Doco Digital, Clair de Lune Entertainment, Bluewater Lane Productions, BCDF Pictures, Shaken Not Stirred, Baral Waley Productions , .

Distributor: Momentum Pictures.

Writer: Ryan Binaco.

Director: Michael Morris.

Producer: Eduardo Cisneros, Brian Keady, Kelsey Law, Ceci Cleary, Claude Dal Farra, Jason Shuman, Philip Waley.

Cast & CREW: Andrea Riseborough, Tom Virtue, Drew Youngblood.

Runtime: 1 hour 59 mins (i.e. 119 mins ).

Some more Netflix new releases June 2023

The Angry Birds Movie

A Beautiful Life

The Breakfast Club

Bruce Almighty

The Choice

The Days

Dear John

Death at a Funeral

Dune (1984)

End of Days

Forever My Girl

Funny People

Groundhog Day

Manifest: Season 4, Part 2

Missed Connections

Rich in Love 2

Scoop

Valeria: Season 3

Arnold

Love Is Blind: Season 3

Dunkirk

Tom and Jerry Tales: Seasons 1-2

Forged in Fire: Season 8

Married at First Sight: Season 13

Our Planet II

The Surrogacy

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 19

King the Land

See You in My 19th Life

Suits: Seasons 1-8

Glamorous

Let’s Get Divorced

Skull Island

Sleeping Dog

Ōoku: The Inner Chambers

The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1

Nimona Hook

How High

The Italian Job

Jarhead

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

Kicking & Screaming

The Kingdom

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising

85 South: Ghetto Legends

Magic Mike

Mean Girls

The Mick: Seasons 1-2

Barracuda Queens

Ben 10: Seasons 1-4

Living

Never Have I Ever: Season 4

Tour de France: Unchained

Tex Mex Motors

This World Can’t Tear Me Down

The Wonder Weeks

You Do You

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

Extraction 2

Break Point: Part 2

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 2

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate

Hoarders: Season 13

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators

Run Rabbit Run

Alone: Season 9

Is It Cake, Too?!

Tayo The Little Bus: Season 5 Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang

The Ring

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Surf’s Up

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

To Leslie

The Imitation Game

We’re the Millers

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Muster Dogs

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Bloodhounds

Human Resources: Season 2

A Lot Like Love

The Playing Card Killer

Black Mirror: Season 6

Cold Case Files: Season 2

My Little Pony: The Movie

Not Quite Narwhal

Take Care of Maya

Catching Killers: Season 3

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold

King of Clones

Make Me Believe

On the Line: The Richard Williams Story

The Perfect Find

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3

Through My Window: Across the Sea

What coming Next

