Samsung galaxy a9 sale in india today

Samsung galaxy a9 specifications

Display: The Galaxy A9 sports a 6.3-inch FHD+ (1080×2160) Super AMOLED display.

Processor: It is powered by 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 660 processor

RAM: It will be offered with 6GB or 8GB RAMl

Internal Storage: Both the RAM options will come with 128GB of internal storage. It can be increased up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Rear Camera: The quad camera system at the rear includes a 24MP main sensor with f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, a 10MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 5MP depth sensor .

Front Camera: The device gets another 24MP sensor at the front and the camera supports Live Focus

Battery: The Galaxy A9 (2018) will pack a 3,800mAh battery with support for fast charge via USB Type-C.

Software: It will ship with Android Oreo with Samsung’s Experience UI on top

Features of Samsung Galaxy A9

The USP of the Galaxy A9 is the quad cameras at the back which are placed vertically on the top left corner. The idea is to offer you many more ways to take photos that otherwise can’t be done with regular dual cameras. The quad-camera system will allow users to easily switch between regular to wide-angle, zoom to depth at will. Additionally, the cameras also get functions like scene optimization and flaw detection to help you take the best shots.

The four cameras on the rear include a 2X telephoto lens for close-up shots, a wide-angle lens for capturing more area in a frame, a depth sensor for capturing bokeh shots, and a regular lens with a wide f/ Contains 24MP primary sensor. 1.7 aperture for detailed low light capture. Most of the camera sensors are the same as the Galaxy A7 as expected thanks to the zoom lens.

–Galaxy A9 also sports a unique gradient color scheme at the back to appeal to the youth. This is similar to the Huawei P20 Pro or Honor 10 in that the gradient color allows you to see different shades depending on how you look at it. The Bubblegum Pink and Lemonade Blue options feature a gradient tone that changes from darker to lighter. There is also a more subtle Caviar Black Cour option available as well.

– The Galaxy A9 also packs a massive 3,800mAh battery that should last you enough juice to last you a whole day and maybe more depending on your usage. The device also supports storage expandability of up to 512GB, which when paired with 128GB of internal storage, would mean over 600GB of total storage at your disposal.

Samsung Galaxy A9 price in India and availability.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) price starts at Rs 36,990. This is for the 6GB RAM model that comes with 128GB of internal storage. There is also an 8GB RAM variant which costs Rs 39,990. The Galaxy A9 price in India has been kept quite competitive as its global price is 599 Euros (roughly Rs. 51,300). Samsung has done this so that the Galaxy A9 can compete with smartphones like OnePlus 6 and Honor 10 which are also available in this segment and offer premium specs and design.

The Galaxy A9 will be available for pre-order from Tuesday, November 20, on Airtel’s online store, Amazon India, Samsung Shop, Paytm Mall and Flipkart. The device will be available for sale in India from November 28. At the launch event, Samsung also said that the Galaxy A9 will be available with a cashback offer of Rs 3,000 on purchases made with HDFC Bank Debit or Credit cards.

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp





Like this: Like Loading...