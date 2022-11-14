Trainfest 2022: America’s largest operating model railroad show

Trainfest 2022 :

Featuring more than 70 model railroads with nearly 200,000 square feet of exhibit space, TrainFest is America’s largest operating model railroad show. Families and hobbyists enjoy it. More than 300 exhibitors, manufacturers and retailers will display model railroad products and products.

As in previous years, the Wisconsin Southeast Division of the National Model Railroad Association has partnered with Kalmbach Media and the Great American Train Show to produce TrainFest. Model Railroader, Model Train News, and Model Railroader Model Railway News are all owned by Kolmbach Media.

Classic Toy Trains, Classic Trains and Toy Trains. A great American train show typically produces over 40 model train shows each year in a variety of genres. These shows include Greenberg’s Great Train and Toy Show, the Great Midwest Train Show, and the Tour’s World’s Best Hobby.

The combined Kalmbach and Great American Train Shows have a wide audience and extensive experience creating and hosting train events. The show features the Southeast Wisconsin Chapter of the National Model Railroad Association.

Trainfest 2022 Venue:

Trainfest 2022, the renowned national model train show, is produced in partnership by Kalmbach Media and the Great American Train Show. The event takes place in November from Saturday, November 12, 2022 – 9:00am to Sunday, November 13, 2022 – 5:00pm, at the Wisconsin State Fair Park in Milwaukee, WI.

